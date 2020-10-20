BOSTON – A Lawrence man is facing federal cocaine distribution charges after he tried to pick up a "parcel" containing a half of million dollars worth of cocaine in May, according to authorities.
Anthony Rafael Corcino, 32, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as with attempted possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
Corcino was detained after a hearing last week in federal court in Boston, according to the DOJ.
On May 19, Corcino allegedly sought to obtain a parcel shipped to a Wilmington business. The parcel contained 23 kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.
"After initially failing to obtain the drugs, Corcino had multiple communications with an undercover federal agent in which he attempted to obtain the parcel. According to court documents, the value of 23 kilograms of cocaine is well over $500,000," according to the statement.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine carries a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, as well as at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
If convicted of attempted possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, Coercion faces at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.