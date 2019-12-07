METHUEN — An 18-year-old Lawrence man told police he was "having a bad day" when they asked him why he held up two stores just after noontime Friday, according to reports.
Zechariah Robinson was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a knife and larceny of property valued under $1,200 after a short pursuit, according to Methuen police.
Police say Robinson robbed Oscar's Liquors around 12:15 p.m. Friday. The store owner said she was stocking shelves when a tall male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt came into the store and was acting suspiciously, according to police.
Armed with a knife and pulling the hood over his head, the man allegedly robbed the store owner of cash, according to police.
"Open the drawer and give me all your money and go fast," Robinson told the store owner, according to a police report.
He took the money and put it in a black bag and fled on Prospect Street, police said.
Minutes after the liquor store robbery, police received a report of a robbery at nearby CVS at 76 Swan St.
Again, the suspect was a "tall Hispanic man wearing a hooded sweatshirt," according to a police report.
The robber this time fled on Montgomery Street running toward Knox Street, according to police.
Police say they chased Robinson in the Cornish and Knox streets area before placing him under arrest.
