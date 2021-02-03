LAWRENCE - A local man has been charged with setting a fire at Haffner's gas station on Monday.
Freedery Ledesma-Sosa was arrested and charged with one count of burning personal property and one count of malicious destruction, officials announced Wednesday evening.
Held overnight at the Lawrence police station, Ledesma-Sosa faces arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Thursday.
Ledesma-Sosa allegedly set a fire at Haffner's service station located at 262 Lawrence St.
“Fortunately, the fire self-extinguished quickly and did not set off the fire suppression system. A fire in a gas station has the potential to be dangerous. I want to commend the investigation team for quickly locating the person responsible for this fire," said acting Lawrence Fire Chief Robert Wilson.
Police Chief Roy Vasque also lauded the work of investigators and said he was grateful no one was hurt.
Lawrence police and fire investigators along with state troopers assigned to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey's office investigated.
