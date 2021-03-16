SALEM, Mass. — A South Lawrence man accused of repeatedly stabbing and critically injuring a woman and then barricading himself in his home has been indicted on an attempted murder charge.
A naked, bloodied woman was found in the middle of Mt. Vernon Street the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5, resulting in the arrest of Paul Marinelli, 64.
The woman suffered deep wounds to her abdomen, intestines and other internal organs. She did survive the attack but was hospitalized for weeks, police said.
Marinelli remains held without bail at Middleton Jail on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.
Marinelli, of 229 Mt. Vernon St., was arraigned on the charges Monday in Salem Superior Court, where his case is now transferred. The penalties he faces if convicted are more severe at the superior court level.
A hearing is scheduled for next week to determine if Marinelli is a danger to himself or the community at-large. If a judge finds Marinelli dangerous, he will remain held without bail.
On the morning of Nov. 5, first responders blocked Mt. Vernon Street as rescuers helped the woman and police officers worked to get Marinelli to leave his home peacefully.
He did so after more than an hour and was taken into custody.
The woman was rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent surgery.
The incident was initially described as a "domestic situation." However, authorities have not commented on what the relationship, if any, between Marinelli and the woman was.
She has not been identified by investigators.
Police Chief Roy Vasque praised several officers after the incident, including Detective Angel Mejia, who negotiated with Marinelli that morning and convinced him to leave his home.
Officers Jeffrey Martinez and Julio Pazmino, who were the first to respond to the scene, were lauded for their life-saving efforts with the injured woman. Both officers applied tourniquets to slow down the bleeding, actions Vasque said, "probably saved her life."
Lawrence firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital EMTs and paramedics also assisted at the scene, police said.
