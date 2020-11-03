LAWRENCE — Two cruisers were damaged Monday after officers pursued a Honda Odyssey initially suspected of being involved in a carjacking in Haverhill.
Police later determined the Odyssey was not involved in the Haverhill carjacking. But the driver, Ricardo Santana, 30, of 54 Abbott St., was arrested by Lawrence police after he allegedly failed to stop for police, damaging both a marked and unmarked cruiser, and then tried to run away, police said.
Around 1:30 p.m., Haverhill police put out an alert about a Honda Odyssey with New Hampshire plates that was involved in a carjacking in their city.
An Odyssey was located on Abbott Street leaving Santana’s driveway, police said.
At the intersection of Parker and Andover streets, an officer tried to pull the Odyssey over, but the driver, later identified as Santana, drove into the rear passenger quarter of the police cruiser, according to police.
Santana “then accelerated and rammed” the front of the unmarked cruiser, police said.
The driver then fled up Salem Street with police officers following him. He eventually surrendered to police near 151 Salem St., police said.
Santana was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, reckless operation, driving after license suspension and leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.
An unidentified female who was with Santana fled from Parker and Andover streets, police said.
