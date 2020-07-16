BOSTON — A Lawrence man is facing a federal charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Stephen Skeirik, 36, who is currently serving a state sentence, was charged Wednesday and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on July 23, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
According to charging documents, on Feb. 27 police saw Skeirik and another person engage in a suspected drug transaction.
"When detectives approached Skeirik, he ran and threw a loaded Rugar .380 caliber pistol into a neighboring yard. During a search of his home detectives located another loaded firearm — a Rugar 9 mm pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, (plus) drug paraphernalia, police badges, clothing and handcuffs," according to the statement.
Due to previous convictions, Skeirik is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, authorities said.
If convicted on the federal charges, Skeirik faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the statement.
