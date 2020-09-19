Lawrence man charged with gunpoint assault  

LAWRENCE — A Kingston Street man has been charged with threatening another man at gunpoint after he stepped on his sneaker, police said.
Albert Huertas, 31, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and illegal possession of a fireman, according to police.
Detectives on Thursday night seized a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and ammunition from Huertas' 1 Kingston St. address, according to a report.
Early last Sunday morning, police received a report from a male in the May Street area who said there was a "man with a gun."
The alleged victim said he accidentally stepped on the other man's sneaker. In response, the man started yelling and threatening to open fire, according a police report.
Video surveillance from the area led detectives to Huertas, according to the report.
Huertas said he was given the gun when he was previously released from prison "for protection," police said.
But he did not say who gave him the gun and where, according to a police report.
Huertas then said he wanted to stop talking to police.
Detectives from the gang and street enforcement narcotics units investigated.
