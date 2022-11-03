METHUEN — Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, was arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Oct. 29 that resulted in a 65-year-old male pedestrian being struck and injured.
At 1:17 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Broadway and Blake Street for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers found the man under a parked vehicle. The victim, a Lawrence resident, has not been identified publicly.
The man remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon, police said. The extent of his injuries has not been made public.
After reviewing video footage from the city’s new surveillance system, officers determined that Acosta “stopped his vehicle, checked for damage and drove away.”
Acosta surrendered at Lawrence District Court Tuesday and was arraigned. He is held on a $10,000 cash bond.
“I wish to recognize our officers for their perseverance in this investigation,” said Police Chief Scott McNamara. “Their hard work and commitment to public safety have been evident from the start, and they are a credit to the department and community.”
Acosta has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license and operating with a revoked license.
If convicted, Acosta faces up to four years in prison and up to $2,450 in fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.