LAWRENCE — A man accused of violating a restraining order more than 100 times, telling a woman she would "not live another day," was arrested early Friday morning after attempting to hide under a pile of laundry, police said.
Canine officer Carlos Aguirre and his specially-trained dog, Magnus, were called to 108 Sunset Ave. to help officers search for Kenny Mercado, 27, according to a police report.
Mercado was found hiding in a pile of laundry, police said.
He was arrested and charged with violation of a restraining order and stalking, according to a booking slip.
A young woman who lives in Lawrence told police she was in fear of Mercado and that he had violated a restraining order she had against him by calling her 106 times within a 20 minute span, according to a police report.
Mercado also allegedly said if she did not drop the restraining order she would "not live another day," police said.
The woman also said Mercado had both a firearm and a stun-gun, which he had threatened her with in the past, police also said.
Mercado has a history of abusing the victim and was known to several officers who responded to the incident early Friday morning, according to police.
