LAWRENCE — A joint federal and state investigation into a local fentanyl and heroin trafficking operation has netted its first suspect.
Pedro Jimenez-Rosario, 33, of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday after investigators executed search warrants at locations in Methuen and Lawrence and discovered more than 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Law enforcement officers conducted controlled purchases of more than 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl from the defendant, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey.
Jimenez-Rosario pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin and single counts of trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin and trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl.
Lawrence District Court Judge Holly Broadbent set bail at $200,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Nov. 15.
These charges resulted from an investigation by the Attorney General's Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security departments.
This investigation is continuing, Healey said.
This case is being prosecuted by Abrisham Eshghi and Stephen Carley, both assistant attorney generals.
The Attorney General’s Office has been working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug trafficking, Healey said. She formed the Fentanyl Strike Force to combat the heroin and prescription drug abuse crisis in New England more aggressively.
Last year, the Fentanyl Strike Force received a nearly $3 million grant to expand its efforts to disrupt fentanyl and other drug trafficking throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the grant.