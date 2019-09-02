CHELMSFORD — A crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford claimed the life of a 22-year-old Lawrence man and resulted in serious injuries to his female passenger early Sunday morning, police said.
The man, who state police have not named, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva that drifted off the road and crashed, according to a preliminary investigation. No other vehicles were involved, police said.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., state police troopers from the Concord barracks responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound between Exits 33 and 32 in Chelmsford.
Troopers were able to provide aid to the female passenger on scene. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital via MedFlight and was listed in stable condition at the time of this report, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner, MassDOT, and Chelmsford Fire and EMS.
The right two travel lanes were closed for an extended time to allow for investigation of the crash scene, police said. All lanes reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m.
No additional information was available.