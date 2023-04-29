LAWRENCE — Police are investigating how a man died while being held in a cell at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney's office.
Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of 45 Fern St, was found unresponsive at 5 a.m. by police. CPR and other life saving measures were performed on Marte-Martinez and he was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Marte-Martinez was placed in the cell at 1:15 a.m., after having been arrested earlier that night.
The death is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
