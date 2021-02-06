BOSTON — A Lawrence man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, officials announced.
Ariel Pagan-Romero, 31, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin to five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
In October 2020, Pagan-Romero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; and being a felon in possession of firearms, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Over the course of several months, a federal investigation involving an undercover officer gathered information about Pagan-Romero’s fentanyl distribution operation, law enforcement officials said. During a search of Pagan-Romero’s home, agents seized pistols, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, fentanyl and cocaine base, according to the Department of Justice.
Andover, North Andover and Lawrence police assisted federal agencies with the case.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, "a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," according to the Department of Justice.
