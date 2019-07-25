BOSTON — A Dominican national who has been residing in Lawrence was sentenced to two years and a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Santo Jesus Gonzalez Villar, 49, pleaded guilty to the charges in May. U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ordered that he serve two years of supervised release after he completes the sentence.
Gonzalez Villar will be subject to deportation proceedings after he is released, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. He was arrested in a July 2018 federal law enforcement sweep of 25 people accused of document and benefit fraud.
Dubbed “Double Trouble,” the investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations' Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, which comprises local, state and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.
On June 20, 2018, Gonzalez Villar submitted an asbestos worker application with the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards using the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico.
He also presented a Massachusetts driver’s license in the other person’s name bearing his photograph. He obtained the license fraudulently to prove his identity, Lelling said. Based on the application and supporting identity document, Gonzalez Villar was issued an asbestos worker identification card in the name of the U.S. citizen, according to Lelling.
Gonzalez Villar also used the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to obtain driver’s licenses and to receive MassHealth benefits, investigators said.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of the Major Crimes Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.