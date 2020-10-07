MIDDLETON - A Lawrence man died this weekend in his holding cell at Middleton Jail, according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Juan Perez, 22, a pre-trial detainee was found alone and unresponsive after an apparent suicide attempt in his cell on Friday night, according to a statement released by Coppinger.
Corrections officers performed CPR and made other resuscitation efforts. Middleton firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to the jail on Manning Avenue and took Perez to Beverly Hospital.
Perez died from his injuries at Beverly Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to the statement.
The Essex County District Attorney's Office is investigating Perez's death, which is standard protocol with all unattended deaths. No foul play is suspected at this time.
"He was bought to our facilities on Sept. 25, 2020. A Lawrence District Court judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on charges of assault and battery, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and receiving stolen property," according to Coppinger's statement.
