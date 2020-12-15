BOSTON – A Lawrence man who is accused of using a stolen Social Security number was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.
Alexander Villalona Diaz, 34, a native of the Dominican Republic, was indicted on one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft, according a statement issued by the Department of Justice.
Villalona Diaz was arrested and charged by complaint on Sept. 2, 2020, according to the statement.
According to the indictment, Villalona Diaz fraudulently used a Social Security number that was not his when applying for a renewal of a driver’s license with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in 2016.
Villalona Diaz is being prosecuted as part of Operation Double Trouble – an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, which is comprised of local, state and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes, according to the DOJ statement.
The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
