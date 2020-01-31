SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man charged with shooting another man in the face has been indicted by the Essex County grand jury on several charges, including being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
David Hernandez, 27, now faces arraignment in Salem Superior Court in the near future where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe than at the district court level.
Hernandez is accused of shooting a man in the face in Lawrence on Aug. 25, 2019, according to police.
However, he evaded capture for more than two months, until his arrest Nov. 6 after a chase in Haverhill, according to police reports.
In addition to being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, Hernandez was also indicted on charges of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, according to copies of the indictments issued this week.
Hernandez is accused of shooting a 21-year-old man in the face last summer after an incident at Water and Jordan streets in Lawrence, according to police.
A man parked nearby that night ended up helping the shooting victim and took him to Lawrence General Hospital emergency room for treatment, police said.
A warrant was issued for Hernandez's arrest for armed assault with intent to murder, police said.
On Nov. 6, Hernandez was eventually captured by a variety of agencies who were out looking for him on the outstanding warrant. However, he crashed into several vehicles in Haverhill in a attempt to evade authorities, police said.
That afternoon, Haverhill police detectives, state troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit and FBI agents went to a Woodcock Avenue address planning to arrest Hernandez on the outstanding warrant, according to a police report.
The officers saw Hernandez leaving the area in a 2006 Dodge Charger, according to police. He had cut his hair to alter his appearance, according to the report.
Troopers attempted to block Hernandez and force him to stop, but he took off at a high rate of speed, police said.
Hernandez sped down Broadway driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and swerving into oncoming traffic, which was heavy due to rush hour, according to the report.
Police said Hernandez, in his efforts to duck authorities, struck several vehicles — an Acura, a Nissan Rogue and a Toyota Corolla.
The Acura, which Hernandez allegedly pushed through an intersection, was driven by a grandmother with her 5-year-old granddaughter in the car, authorities said.
Hernandez jumped out of the Charger and — despite being ordered at gunpoint to stop — he continued running, according to police.
He was eventually captured at 11-13 Monument St., police said.
A prosecutor in Haverhill District Court previously said Hernandez has a significant criminal record.
