LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl he allegedly left at Lawrence General Hospital will soon face arraignment on a new charge – illegal distribution of the man-made, deadly opioid fentanyl.
The Essex County grand jury handed down seven indictments against Carlos Rivera, 47, of 59 Bellevue St., who was previously charged with providing cocaine to and sexually assaulting teenage girls.
Held without bail, Rivera is accused of leaving Chloe Ricard, 13, of Amesbury, at the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room on the evening of Monday, May 20. She was pronounced dead almost immediately, police said.
In addition to distribution of fentanyl, the grand jury late this week handed down indictments for aggravated rape of a child with force (10 year age difference), three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and two counts of illegal distribution of cocaine to a minor, according to court paperwork.
Rivera now faces arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe than at the district court level.
At the request of prosecutors, reports in the case have been blocked from the press and public's view until July 1.
Results taken during Ricard's autopsy linked Rivera to her, according to prosecutors.
The indictments say Rivera unlawfully distributed fentanyl on May 20, the same day Ricard died.
The cause and manner of Ricard's death have not been released.
The girl's death certificate from the medical examiner's office, filed with the Lawrence city clerk, said Ricard's manner of death is "pending investigation."
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office has not formally identified Ricard as the teen who died at the emergency room, however, her family has said Ricard was the victim.
The state's Department of Children of Families also is investigating Ricard's death, a spokesperson previously confirmed.
Investigators determined Rivera brought Ricard to the Lawrence General Emergency Room on May 20 at approximately 4:47 p.m. He was accompanied by another female under the age of 16.
Ricard and the other female under the age of 16 were at Rivera's apartment at 59 Bellevue St. on the evening of May 19 and during most of the next day, prosecutors said.
A former Amesbury public school student, Ricard most recently attended Solstice Day School in Rowley.
