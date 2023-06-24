CONCORD – A 24-year-old Lawrence man faces drunken driving and other charges after leading NH State Police on a chase during which he was clocked at going 109 to 130 mph.
Gabriel Lima was first observed at 10:23 p.m. Friday by a trooper from the Troop D barracks going 109 mph and swerving erratically on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow, New Hampshire.
According to a press release, "The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as it took the ramp to Interstate 89 northbound, but it failed to stop and increased its speed to 130 mph. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle but observed that it took Exit 2 into Concord and then lost sight of it."
Shortly afterward, another trooper who was leaving the Troop D barracks "observed a vehicle stop on the side of the road by the barracks and shut its lights off," according to the release. "The trooper quickly realized that it was the vehicle that had just fled, but when (Lima) saw the trooper, he started driving again and actually turned in toward the parking lot of the Troop D barracks. It appeared, however, that the operator then saw the State Police sign and realized where he was. He turned back out of the parking lot."
Another attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but, "once again, the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued."
The vehicle continued to operate erratically and at varying speeds as it attempted to elude troopers, even crossing a median on two occasions, according to the press release.
"It eventually struck a concrete curb on Manchester Street in Concord and crashed on the Merrimack River Bridge where the operator was taken into custody. No other vehicles were struck or damaged as a result of this operator’s behavior."
Lima was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
As a result of this incident, he was charged with a felony and several misdemeanors, including three counts of aggravated DUI; two counts of reckless conduct; disobeying an officer; operating without a license-subsequent offense; and two counts of crossing a median.
He is due to be arraigned in the Merrimack County Superior Court on July 20.
This crash as well as its causing factors is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper John Zavala at 603-223-8785 or John.A.Zavala@dos.nh.gov.
