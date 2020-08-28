CONCORD, N.H. – A 30-year-old Lawrence man has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to running a criminal enterprise and participating in a money laundering conspiracy while operating a fentanyl trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray of New Hampshire.
Sergio Martinez was also ordered to forfeit $2 million in cash, as well as three houses in Lawrence.
Martinez pleaded guilty on the sixth day of a jury trial. During the trial, which began Oct. 1, 2019, the government presented evidence that Martinez operated the fentanyl trafficking operation that employed numerous individuals to sell the drug to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire, according to a press release from Murray's office in Concord.
Murray said in a statement that "international fentanyl trafficking organizations have targeted New Hampshire as a profitable market for the sale of their deadly product. The result has been disastrous for our citizens."
Testimony at trial showed that customers knew the Martinez organization by the name “Brian” and that most of the organization’s customers came from New Hampshire. Distributors knew to identify customers on the streets of Lawrence by their New Hampshire license plates.
The jury was provided with evidence showing that investigators seized over 12 kilograms of fentanyl from the Martinez organization during the investigation. During one telephone call intercepted over a court-authorized wiretap and played at trial, Martinez spoke to a man who identified himself as a fentanyl supplier located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Martinez told him, “What I look for is quality for when I prepare it and give it to people. Because I’m one of those people that’s moving a lot here. I move between 15, to 30, to 35 kilos a month.” In other intercepted telephone calls played at trial, Martinez acknowledged the dangerous nature of the drug he distributed, noting that “what we give out is poison.”
Evidence at trial showed that Martinez received substantial income from his business and that he sent some of this money to the Dominican Republic.
Drug runners testified that they provided the defendant with between $30,000 and $35,000 per day based on aggregate drug sales. On one occasion, the defendant was stopped by the police while transporting $400,494 in cash that he intended to send to the Dominican Republic. This money was seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The plea agreement includes a forfeiture of $2 million, including funds in two bank accounts in the Dominican Republic in Martinez’s name.
Twenty four individuals have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in this conspiracy. Five additional people are awaiting sentencing. Three defendants remain fugitives. One defendant is awaiting trial.
In addition to these defendants, 13 New Hampshire-based individuals who obtained fentanyl from this organization have been charged with drug trafficking offenses. Twelve of them have pleaded guilty and one is still awaiting trial.
“The State of New Hampshire is faced with a fentanyl crisis unlike ever before,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl to the citizens of New Hampshire need to be held accountable for their actions.”