CONCORD, N.H. — Christian Villar, 26, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
On Jan. 24, 2019, Geovanny Rafael Perdomo-Mancebo and Zorelys Sosa planned to sell a quantity of fentanyl to a customer who was actually an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to the statement.
Due to the large quantity of fentanyl being sold, Perdomo-Mancebo and Sosa recruited Villar, to hold the fentanyl in a safe location while they retrieved payment from the customer, according to Murray.
The statement said Perdomo-Mancebo and Sosa dropped Villar off at a restaurant with the fentanyl shortly before departing to meet the customer outside a store in New Hampshire. At this time, they were stopped and arrested, according to the statement. Villar was found to be in possession of 128.6 grams of a fentanyl, according to the statement.
According to the statement, Villar is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27. Co-conspirator Perdomo-Mancebo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 and Sosa is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21, according to the statement.
“Interstate fentanyl traffickers are engaged in a criminal enterprise that makes a lethal substance available for sale in New Hampshire,” Murray said. “Stopping the activities of these conspirators serves to protect the health and safety of our citizens. We will continue to closely coordinate with DEA and all of our law enforcement partners to shut down the interstate supply line for these drugs.”
This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Davis and Jarad Hodes, according to the statement.