CONCORD, N.H. — A Lawrence, Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced Friday.
Driving at night without his headlights on led to the arrest of Fidel Pereyra, 23, Murray said. On the evening of Jan. 25, Salem, New Hampshire police stopped Pereyra after observing this infraction, according to court documents.
During the stop, Pereyra was unable to produce a driver’s license or other identification and was initially arrested for driving without a license. Approximately $4,200 was found in his possession. After obtaining a search warrant, police found 57 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, according to court documents.
Pereyra admitted to transporting the narcotics into New Hampshire with the intention of selling them, Murray said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7.
“Traffickers who try to sell drugs in New Hampshire will be brought to justice,” Murray said. “In order to stop drug trafficking and maintain the safety of our community, we will pursue federal charges against those who transport dangerous drugs into the Granite State.”
The case against Pereyra was investigated by Salem police with assistance from New Hampshire state troopers, Windham officers and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Rombeau.