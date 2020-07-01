BOSTON — A former Lawrence resident pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl in federal court Wednesday.
Robinson Guzman, 39, pleaded guilty to a series of illegal fentanyl distribution and possession charges, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Guzman has been in federal custody since he was arrested and charged on March 19, 2019.
He is now scheduled for sentencing by Judge Mark Wolf on Sept. 23, according to the statement.
Between November 2018 and March 2019, Guzman engaged in 10 separate sales of fentanyl powder and pills to an undercover law enforcement agent, according to Lelling.
He faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million, according to the statement.
Methuen and Lawrence police assisted federal investigators on the case.