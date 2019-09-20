CONCORD, N.H. - Nathanael Peguero, 27, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to conspiracy to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, between November and December of 2016, a DEA officer made arrangements with Peguero to purchase fentanyl. The undercover officer made a series of five undercover purchases of fentanyl from Peguero or members of Peguero’s drug trafficking organization.
Peguero is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14, 2020.
“Interstate fentanyl trafficking endangers the health and safety of the citizens of New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect our community, we will aggressively prosecute those who are responsible for distributing this deadly drug in the Granite State.”
This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hampton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Davis.
This case was supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.