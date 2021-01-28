BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sent to federal prison this week following his conviction for trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine, authorities said.
Encebio Esperitusanto, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 33 months in prison, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Upon completion of his sentence, Esperitusanto faces deportation to his native country, the Dominican Republic, authorities said.
In June 2020, Esperitusanto pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, one count of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base and one count of distribution of cocaine.
Esperitusanto has been in federal custody since he was arrested on March 13, 2019, according to the DOJ.
According to court papers, Esperitusanto sold crack cocaine to a cooperating source on two occasions in November 2018 in Lawrence. And, in February 2019, Esperitusanto again arranged for two additional sales of crack and cocaine to the same cooperating source.
