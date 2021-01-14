BOSTON — A Lawrence man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for heroin trafficking on Thursday.
Angel Martinez-Peguero, 30, a Dominican national, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 10 years in prison and four years of supervised release, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
In November 2020, Martinez-Peguero pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In January 2019, Angel was charged along with his brother, Alexander Martinez-Peguero, 38, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December 2020, according to the DOJ.
On Dec. 20, 2018, investigators seized nearly one kilogram of heroin from the Martinez-Peguero brothers during a law enforcement operation in Lawrence.
Investigators also seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol from Angel Martinez-Peguero’s waistband upon his arrest. During a search of the Martinez-Peguero brother’s residence agents seized over $15,000 cash and $17,000 worth of jewelry, according to the DOJ.