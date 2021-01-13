BOSTON — A local man was sent to prison Tuesday on federal identity theft and fraud charges.
Robely Eladio De Jesus Guerrero, 32, a Dominican National who formerly lived in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and fraudulent use of a Social Security number in May 2020, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns sentenced De Jesus Guerrero to two years and one day in federal prison, according to the DOJ.
On Jan. 4, 2016, De Jesus Guerrero used the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to submit a renewal application for a Massachusetts driver’s license under the victim’s name, according to the statement.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, a specialized investigative group comprising personnel from various state, local and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.