BOSTON – A Dominican national was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Alejandro Yoel Diaz Diaz, 28, a Dominican national formerly residing in Lawrence, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to two years and one day in prison, according to Lelling's statement.
Diaz Diaz will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence, according to the statement. In August 2019, Diaz Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to Lelling.
On Aug. 1, 2017, Diaz Diaz applied for a Massachusetts identification card using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a Puerto Rican-born United States citizen, according to the statement.
At the time of his arrest in April 2019, Diaz Diaz was on probation out of Lawrence District Court for distribution of heroin in the United States citizen’s identity, according to the statement.
Diaz Diaz was identified, among other things, from a fingerprint match with a Dominican Republic identification document issued to him and bearing his photo, according to Lelling.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Weinstein of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.