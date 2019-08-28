BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced to a year in jail, two years of supervised release, ordered to pay $45,162.63 in restitution and is subject to deportation for making false statements in applications for Social Security benefits and identity theft with a U.S. passport.
Daniel Polonia Morillo, 57, a Dominican, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 12 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $45,162.63 in restitution. Polonia Morillo will be subject to deportation after completing his sentence.
Polonia Morillo pleaded guilty to making a false statement on an a Social Security benefits application and using a passport and theft of public money. Polonia Morillo has been in custody since he was originally charged in October 2018.
According to a press release, Polonia Morillo used the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of a U.S. citizen to apply for Social Security benefits in December 2016, using a United States passport in the other person’s name as proof of his identity.
Additionally, Polonia Morillo used the stolen identity of a U.S. citizen to obtain Medicaid benefits from March 2012 through October 2018 and food stamps from April 2015 through October 2018, totaling over $45,000.
United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Scott Antolik, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Boston Field Office; Jason Molina, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; and Suzanne M. Bump, State Auditor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts made the announcement today. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.