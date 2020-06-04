BOSTON — A Lawrence man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conviction, authorities announced Wednesday.
Carlos Torres, 28, was sentenced to the 7-1/2 years, along with three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Torres pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and a fentanyl conspiracy charge in U.S. District Court in Boston.
The charges were leveled after an undercover investigation April 19, 2019, authorities said.
During an undercover operation, agents watched as Torres provided his co-conspirator, Carlos Rodriguez, with fentanyl from a residence in Methuen. After arresting Rodriguez, agents seized 157 grams of fentanyl.
Later, when a search warrant was executed at a Methuen residence, agents seized an additional 586 grans of fentanyl, drug packaging, a digital scale, a firearm and ammunition from the residence, according to the statement.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 60 months in prison and four years of supervised release in May 2019, according to the DOJ.
Torres' case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and "make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," according to the statement.
The Lawrence, Andover and Methuen police departments worked with federal agents and the United States Attorney Andrew Lelling's office on the case.
