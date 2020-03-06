CONCORD, N.H. — A Lawrence, Mass. man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for a fentanyl trafficking conviction, authorities announced Friday.
Jared Gil, 25, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for participating in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray said.
Gil conspired with co-defendant Yadoris Arias to distribute fentanyl, according to court documents and statements made in court.
On Feb. 13, 2019, Gil and Arias drove from Massachusetts to Manchester and sold approximately 20 grams of fentanyl for $600. Then, on March 25, 2019, Gil and Arias again drove to Manchester and were arrested with more than 80 grams of fentanyl concealed in the air vent of their vehicle, according to Murray.
Gil pleaded guilty to the charge on August 1, 2019. Arias pleaded guilty Sept. 12, 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2020, according to court documents.
“Interstate fentanyl trafficking is causing tremendous damage to public health and safety in New Hampshire,” said Murray, in a prepared statement.
“In order to protect our community, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate those who bring this deadly drug into the Granite State," he said.
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Brian Boyle echoed similar sentiments.
“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in New Hampshire,” said Boyle. “Let this sentences be a warning to those traffickers who are coming from out of state to distribute this poison, that DEA and its local, state and federal partners will do everything in our power to bring you to justice.”
The case was investigated by the DEA and the Manchester Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.