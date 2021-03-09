BOSTON — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution.
Jonathan Mejia, 32, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a statement from U.S. Department of Justice.
In November 2020, Mejia pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Mejia was arrested in July 2020, according to the Department of Justice.
Mejia made three separate sales of fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer in June and July of last year in Lawrence, investigators said. While on his way to make a fourth sale of fentanyl, agents arrested Mejia, authorities said.
