BOSTON — Ismael Robles Tejeda applied for a Massachusetts identification card using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a resident of Puerto Rico on Aug. 3, 2015, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
In October of that year, Robles Tejeda, 30, used that Massachusetts identification card to apply for and receive more than $17,500 worth of MassHealth benefits in the other person's name, Lelling said.
Robles Tejeda, a Dominican national who formerly resided in Lawrence, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 18 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to Social Security and benefit fraud in October.
U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris signed a stipulated judicial order of removal that will expedite the defendant's removal to the Dominican Republic after he completes his prison term. Saris also ordered Robles Tejeda to pay $17,520 in restitution.
When Robles Tejeda was arrested in April 2019, he had in his pocket a Massachusetts driver’s license issued to him with the name of the man whose identity he stole. Robles Tejeda was identified, among other things, from a fingerprint match with a Dominican Republic identification document issued to him and bearing his photo.
The defendant obtained the Massachusetts identification card with a fraudulent identity less than a month after he provided his true identity and was arrested for selling heroin in Lawrence, posted bail and failed to appear at his Lawrence District Court arraignment.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lindsey Weinstein and Kenneth Shine prosecuted the case.