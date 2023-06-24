BOSTON – A Lawrence man has been sentenced in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking.
Manuel Santana Vizcaino, a/k/a “Dave,” 38, was sentenced on June 21 by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 151 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 11, 2023, Santana Vizcaino was convicted by a federal jury of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
In September 2020, Manuel Santana Vizcaino arranged for the distribution of more than a half kilogram of fentanyl to an individual. Specifically, on Sept. 3, 2020, Manuel Santana Vizcaino provided the individual with approximately 270 grams of fentanyl concealed inside a guava juice box at his apartment in Lawrence.
Later, on Sept. 14, 2020, while outside the United States in the Dominican Republic, Manuel Santana Vizcaino arranged for his brother, Santo Santana Vizcaino, to sell the individual another 250 grams of fentanyl. Manuel Santana Vizcaino was arrested in December 2020 at Logan Airport upon returning from the Dominican Republic. Following a search of Manuel Santana Vizcaino’s apartment, an additional two kilograms of fentanyl was seized.
In May 2022, Santo Santana Vizcaino was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to the same charges in January 2022.
