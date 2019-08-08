BOSTON — A Dominican national residing in Lawrence was sentenced Wednesday to two years and a day in prison after he was found guilty of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Ulises Mota Carmona, 36, will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel imposed the sentence.
Mota Carmona was arrested in a July 2018 federal law enforcement sweep of 25 suspects accused of document and benefit fraud. Dubbed “Double Trouble,” the investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force.
The task force includes local, state and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.
On Aug. 5, 2015, Mota Carmona applied for a Massachusetts learner’s permit. He used the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen, Lelling said.
He presented a birth certificate and Social Security card in the other person’s name to the Registry of Motor Vehicles as proof of his identity. Mota Carmona also used the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to receive MassHealth benefits, Lelling said.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.