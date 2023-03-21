SAN DIEGO — A Lawrence native is among sailors aboard the USS Annapolis, a fast attack submarine operating out of San Diego.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Luis Rivera, a 2013 graduate of Lawrence High School, joined the Navy three years ago, officials said.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see the world outside of Lawrence, Massachusetts,” he said.
Rivera serves as a sonar technician aboard the submarine, according to information released by the Navy.
“My favorite part about being a sonar tech is the moments when your training finally kicks in and something that seemed impossible a few months ago becomes second nature,” said Rivera.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Rivera is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: Fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, in a press release. “This is our calling. and I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
As a member of the Navy, Rivera is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force,” said Rivera.
Rivera has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
He said, “The thing I’m most proud of is being somebody who people ask for help or give tasking to with the expectation that it will be done properly.”
