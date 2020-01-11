LAWRENCE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday afternoon that resulted in a 29-year-old Lawrence man suffering a gunshot wound that was a non-life threatening, police said.
Lawrence police spokesman Det. Thomas Cuddy said the man arrived at Holy Family Hospital's emergency room in Methuen at 5:11 p.m. on Friday. Cuddy said he did not have information as to how the man arrived there.
The man was subsequently transported to a Boston area hospital, Cuddy said.
"He was alert and talking the whole time," Cuddy said. "Originally, Methuen police responded as we were not aware of where the shooting happened."
Cuddy said that during the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened on Bunkerhill Street, which is just north of the Hayden Schofield Playstead in Lawrence.
"Based on what we know, we do not believe it was a random act of violence," Cuddy said about the shooting.
Cuddy said police are interviewing the victim again while he remains in the hospital and are also interviewing other individuals and are reviewing video evidence.
"The investigation is continuing," Cuddy said.