BOSTON — A Lawrence man who pleaded guilty to re-entering the United States after he was deported was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday.
Jonathan Manuel Lara Troncoso, 33, a Dominican national who lived in Lawrence, was convicted three times of drug offenses in Massachusetts while he was in this country illegally and using a fraudulent identity, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
These offenses included a 2017 state conviction for fentanyl trafficking, Lelling said.
Lara Troncoso was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti B. Saris. He will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence, according to Lelling.
Troncoso pleaded guilty to a single count of illegal re-entry of a deported alien in May. He was removed from the United States in June 2006, but returned after obtaining the identity of a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico, Lelling said.
He tried to avoid detection by mutilating his fingerprints, authorities said.
By the time he was convicted of fentanyl trafficking, his fingerprints had regenerated and healed enough to match those on file from his deportation, the U.S. attorney said.
Lelling and Marcos D. Charles, acting director of removal operations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston, announced Lara Troncoso's conviction Friday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Weinstein of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.