Lawrence March against domestic violence goes virtual    

LAWRENCE — As the city continues to rank among the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the state, large gatherings, marches, festivals or parties are forbidden.
That's also true with the 18th annual Gladys Ricart and Victims of Domestic Violence Memorial Walk and Bride’s March, scheduled annually on Sept. 26 — which is the day in 1999 that Ricart was gunned down by an ex-boyfriend as she was taking pictures before her wedding in New Jersey.
Across the country, women in bridal gowns and men wearing black will march in cities and streets in a continued effort to denounce domestic violence.
The annual march is held not just in remembrance of Ricart, but also to remember the "countless victims of domestic violence and to raise awareness in our community of the effects of domestic violence, and to provide support to the survivors of domestic violence," according to a press release sent out Friday by Mayor Dan Rivera and Delamano Inc., which runs a domestic violence hot-line in Lawrence.
It also is a fitting kickoff to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized every October.
"During these times of social distancing and isolation it is imperative that we continue to show survivors support and show them that they are not alone," the press release said.
The only difference is that this year’s march will be virtual. That is, participants are being asked to walk their own routes throughout the day, to follow social distancing protocols, and to document their walk on their social media platforms using the hashtags #Delamanoinc #LawrenceBridesMarch #BridesMarch and #NotAlone.
Women walkers are encouraged to wear white or a wedding dress while men are asked to dress in black to represent mourning for the many that have lost their lives to domestic violence.
Along with the virtual march, the day will also include a vigil held in honor of Gladys Ricart and the countless victims that have lost their lives at the hand of domestic violence. The vigil will be held via Zoom at 9:30 a.m.
Delamano, Inc., a nonprofit organization that operates an independent Spanish/English hot-line for victims of domestic violence in the Greater Lawrence area. Delamano provides services to victims in collaboration with other area domestic violence programs. For more information, call 978-242-7700.
IF YOU GO
Who: Delamano Inc., in collaboration with the Office of Mayor Dan Rivera, Lawrence Police Department, The Center and the Mayor’s Health Task Force
What: 18th annual Gladys Ricart and Victims of Domestic Violence Memorial Walk and Bride’s March
Where: Virtual event
When: March anytime on Sept. 26 and upload to social media using the hashtags #Delamanoinc #LawrenceBridesMarch #BridesMarch and #NotAlone.
Info: Anyone who wants to register to walk or attend the virtual vigil should send an email to info@delamanoinc.org.