LAWRENCE — Following a two-week warning period, the city is rolling out mask and face covering enforcement patrols Friday.
Those caught without a mask or face covering in public, in violation of an executive city order, will be fined $300, Mayor Dan Rivera said Tuesday.
"Lawrence is a hot-spot for coronavirus cases," Rivera said.
The city had 2,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths as of Monday night, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Police enforcement patrols will target public spaces and businesses across the city. The patrols will run daily, Monday through Friday, in two shifts.
Rivera did not specify the times of the patrols.
“In order to stop the spread and keep everyone safe, you need to wear a face covering or mask whenever you are out in public," Rivera said.
"We have been informing residents and the public for weeks now that you must wear a mask or face covering in Lawrence," he added.
"This is a serious matter," Rivera said. "Not since the Civil War have we had this level of crisis across our nation. So starting Friday, our police officers will be conducting enforcement patrols regularly."
The order stipulates a mask or face covering must be worn by people when:
— Entering any building open to the public;
— Using public transportation, taxis or ride shares;
— Pumping gas or otherwise using outdoor self-service facilities;
— Engaging in any activity within a confined or enclosed facility where members of the public are present or have routine access;
— Common areas in residential businesses.
A homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief is acceptable, according to the order.
The order allows every store, workplace or other facility to refuse service and “expel” anyone who disobeys the rule.
Anyone who remains in a store, workplace or other facility and refuses to wear a facial covering will be deemed a trespasser, Rivera said, and could be arrested or face civil prosecution.
Despite the heightened safety protocol, social distancing of 6 feet should still be widely followed.
The order does not apply to people who are doing outdoor physical activity, riding in a car, alone in a separate, single space, or indoors with their own family and household members.
The city is also looking for individuals or organizations interested in donating masks for police to hand out Friday.
Masks can be dropped off at The Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. For more details call (978) 620-3542.
Rivera has continually stressed the best way to stop for the spread of COVID-19 is "to stay home, unless you need food, medicine or medical attention.”
“As a community, we need to work hard to stop the spread," he said.
