LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena is visiting the Dominican Republic this week, a trip that is in part dedicated to business and economic development in Lawrence, his senior adviser said.
City Council President Marc Laplante said he was informed Thursday that DePena would be away from the city from Feb. 24 to March 5.
In his absence and per the city charter, Laplante will serve as acting mayor.
It is the fourth time since DePena took office in November 2021 that Laplante has been tapped as acting mayor.
At Christmas time, DePena visited the Dominican Republic, where he still owns a home, for a two week vacation.
DePena was born in Miches, a town located in El Seibo province on the northeast coast.
This week, DePena plans to attend a conference with Dominican officials, politicians and business leaders centered around “cultural exchange, economic development and investment,” said Octavien Spanner, DePena’s senior adviser.
On previous trips, DePena has met with employment boards in the Dominican Republic about job opportunities in the Greater Lawrence area.
Spanner said the administration is accelerating immigration requirements for those who want to “invest here, work here and pay taxes.”
“That is what we want for Lawrence,” Spanner said.
Spanner said DePena is personally paying for all the trip’s expenses.
Meanwhile, Laplante on Monday was preparing for a predicted winter storm and planning for any emergencies that may arise.
“The goal is to keep government functioning while he’s gone. To keep government flowing while the mayor’s gone,” Laplante said.
In November 2021, DePena succeeded acting mayor Kendrys Vasquez, a former City Council president. Vasquez became acting mayor after former Mayor Dan Rivera left office to take a state job in Boston.
