LAWRENCE — Newly elected Mayor Brian DePena said the city is prepared to go forward with three major, multi-million dollar building projects without raising tax bills.
DePena said the “people of Lawrence were correct” in November when they voted down a tax override for a new Leahy School.
“It’s not required,” said DePena Tuesday night in his first “State of the City” address before the City Council.
DePena’s administration last week announced it could use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with more than $60 million in state building assistance funds to build a new Leahy School at 100 Erving Ave. The plan would not affect tax bills.
A public hearing on Leahy School funding is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15 before city councilors.
Also, the city has until Feb. 24 to decide if they will use the millions available from the state’s School Building Assistance Authority.
DePena, in his address, also noted two other major building projects are underway in the city which are not affecting tax bills: construction of a new police station and the new Oliver Partnership School.
Speaking before councilors, DePena spoke of the “decades long backlog of critical infrastructure and capital improvements that Lawrence faces that cannot be put off for any additional amount of time.”
Standing at the podium in the City Council chambers, DePena read his address in Spanish. Frank Bonet, his chief of staff, read the address in English. This was DePena’s first State of the City address since being sworn into office on Nov. 12.
Other issues DePena addressed included:
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, vaccinations and testing. “Thank you (those who were vaccinated) for doing your part to wake us up from this nightmare that has claimed 285 Lawrencians and has sickened more than 35,000 people in our city,” he said.
A consulting contract the city has with Harvard University to assess the Office of Planning & Development with regards to entrepreneurship and business growth in Lawrence. “I recognize the need for a more holistic approach to propelling entrepreneurship and business growth in Lawrence. We will focus on supporting entrepreneurs and existing businesses of all kinds to thrive — from vendors and general contractors to food-related and childcare businesses,” he said.
Housing needs. “As housing costs rise and homeownership becomes more and more unreachable for many, we will create new funding support for homebuyers as well as the creation of new affordable, workforce and market housing. I am dedicated to building the wealth of our residents through homeownership as well as the entrepreneurial and business support,” DePena said.
The Lawrence Police Department and Chief Roy Vasque. DePena said Vasque has “reconstructed the police department into a truly professional team, a team that knows the culture, the language, its people, its streets, its issues, etc. His work has taken Lawrence into an era in which it has seen the lowest amount of crime ever.”
Educational and career programs for youth. DePena said he will be asking the Workforce Investment Board “to explore and research educational programs that will allow our youth with decision making of entering into a trade. As many know, trades are in high demand as the need for more experienced labor employees continues to grow.”
DePena concluded his address by saying it’s the honor of his life to be mayor.
“The state of our city is strong. It is sturdy and it has proven to be durable and resilient through tough times. We have proven time and again that by working together, Lawrence can turn obstacles into opportunities,” he said.
