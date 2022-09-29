LAWRENCE — The mayor is giving waste and recycling hauler Republic Services until next Wednesday to remove trash and yard waste off city streets, he said.
City Council President Marc Laplante sounded the alert late last week after hearing from numerous residents who had not had garbage or yard waste pickup in weeks. Laplante formally complained about the situation to Mayor Brian DePena.
DePena, in response, said he is “fully aware of the ongoing challenges we are going through at this moment with the delay on the uncollected trash in the city. I share your frustrations and concerns about this uncommon and outrageous situation.”
The city is paying $3.9 million this year for curbside trash removal service. JRM Hauling and Recycling, which the city originally contracted with, sold the company to Republic Services of Phoenix, Arizona, in April. DePena said the hauler says they “are facing issues with staffing and vehicles.”
“This situation has dramatically impacted Lawrence and our neighboring communities. We are in direct communication with the new company to find practical solutions,” said DePena, in a statement.
Republic Services committing to having all uncollected trash, yard waste and recycling picked up by Wednesday, Oct. 5, DePena said. “The city expects all vendors to execute their contracts entirely and efficiently. While Republic Services works to collect trash around the city, we ask that residents leave their uncollected trash at their curbs,” he said.
Anyone with concerns should contact the city’s Department of Public Works at (978) 620-3090 or the recycling coordinator at (978) 620-3311. Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.