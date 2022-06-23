LAWRENCE –“It’s not only a beautiful day, it’s a perfect day.”
On Wednesday morning, Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña committed $1.5 million to the Mayor’s Child Care Scholarship.
The scholarship fund is an effort to help working families afford childcare. Lawrence families who do not have a state child care subsidy are able to access affordable, subsidized, and licensed child care.
The fund is available at a number of licensed child care providers throughout the city and is managed and administered by The Community Group and Child Care Circuit.
The fund was originally created by former Mayor Daniel Rivera in the fall of 2020 to help families during the pandemic. Now, DePeña is committing additional funds in response to the need for quality child care. The funds will allow 279 families to continue receiving the service, while also mitigating the long waiting list it currently has, allowing additional families to receive the benefits.
At a press conference on Wednesday, DePeña explained that when families don’t receive a good salary, it’s impossible for them to afford quality childcare service. He insisted that supporting this fund supports the future.
“When a city supports a child, a family, it moves the city forward,” he said.
Maria Gonzalez Moeller, CEO of the Community Group, thanked the mayor and explained the importance of the scholarship fund, as it breaks through cost and equity barriers.
“This financial commitment demonstrates the mayor’s commitment to Lawrence families,” Gonzalez Moeller said.
Two parents who are enrolled in the program also spoke at the press conference and expressed their gratitude to the mayor.
“Without the scholarship, I was paying about $244 a day for daycare,” Francia Anderson, mother of Isabelle, said. “It was not feasible.”
Tanya Borrero, the mother of two young girls, explained how long the wait is for funding from the state. She was just notified that she got off the waiting list for a state-funded program.
“I got on the waiting list three months after my daughter was born,” Borrero said. “She’s a toddler now. That’s how long it takes.”
Sophia Gross, a representative from the Office of Congresswoman Lori Trahan also attended the event to express Trahan’s support of the program.
“For too long access to childcare is unaffordable, or for those that can afford it, unavailable,” Gross said. “Lori Trahan is grateful for a partner in Mayor DePeña who recognizes the urgency of this need.”
