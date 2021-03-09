LAWRENCE — Mayor Kendrys Vasquez is hoping the state will help him crack down on illegal gatherings in a major way.
Vasquez has submitted a home rule petition to the City Council seeking its support to increase fines for illegal nightclubs from $300 to $10,000 per violation. The council's ordinance committee is set to discuss his request during a meeting Tuesday night, according to an agenda posted on the city's website. The 7 p.m. meeting is streamed live on the Lawrence City Council Facebook page.
Once the ordinance committee reviews the mayor's request, it will come back before the full City Council for a vote. If the council approves the petition, it will then be sent to the state legislature for approval and forwarded to Gov. Charlie Baker to sign into law. As with the council's recent request to bypass a special election, any change in a current city ordinance must receive approval from those groups and ultimately the governor.
Vasquez has long called upon Lawrence residents to end the parties for the sake of themselves and others.
“COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the city of Lawrence. I am calling on everyone gathering and breaking the COVID-19 regulations to stop," he said in a statement issued in January. "The illegal gatherings inevitably will affect the lives of many essential workers in the Lawrence community who have not had the privilege to stop working during this pandemic.”
According to numbers released Saturday, a total of 17,908 Lawrence residents have fallen ill from coronavirus and 224 have died. Lawrence has consistently remained a red, high-risk zone of infection since the state Department of Health developed a color-coded risk map a year ago.
Like all Massachusetts communities, Lawrence has been under a statewide order imposed by the governor limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings at private homes and in private yards are allowed at a maximum of 25 people.
The Lawrence Police Department and Inspectional Services Department have worked over the last several months to curb illegal gatherings across the city.
King Lobster, a restaurant on Hampshire Street located steps away from the city's police and fire departments, was recently shut down due to COVID-19 violations after being given six warnings, officials said.
Police Lt. Jay Cerullo said King Lobster's liquor license was suspended for 30 days. King Lobster was also closed for 30 days by the Lawrence Licensing Board due to multiple COVID-19 violations, including issues related to live music and dancing.
One patron was observed dancing without wearing a face covering and people were drinking alcoholic beverages without being served food, Cerullo said.
"They were told a number of times they needed to serve food and people need to wear masks," he said. "We've gone and educated them on numerous occasions."
In January, three illegal gatherings in one week were shut down. In some cases, the Lawrence Fire Department was called to handle items such as charcoal hookahs and outdoor patio heaters being used indoors.
One such gathering, in the basement of 57 Springfield St., had a full bar and a waitress, police said. When that gathering was broken up, about 100 people — many without masks — scattered, according to a police report. Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano said that during the investigation into that incident, it was determined there was no current occupancy permit for the building.