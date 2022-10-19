LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena is ready to drop the hammer and implement fines after complaints about the city’s trash hauler, Republic Services, now move into a second month.
City Council President Marc Laplante said he met with DePena late Monday afternoon, urging him to take action against the trash removal service.
The city pays $3.9 million for curbside trash, yard waste and recycling removal.
But for a month now, Laplante and other city councilors said they have been receiving complaints about late trash pickup or no pickup at all.
Social media pages dedicated to the city regularly include complaints and questions from residents about the lacking pickup service.
Laplante noted previously the issue is exacerbated by the time of the year, autumn, when property owners have fall cleanups and subsequently pile yard debris curbside.
In late September, DePena gave Republic Services a one-week grace period to improve operations. But issues remain, Laplante noted.
“If fines are what it takes to get them to do their job, then fines must be issued. The city has paid our bills on time but the company has failed to honor their contract. We’ve given them a second chance. Maybe it’s time to find an alternative trash hauler,” said Laplante.
“We can’t continue like this...We are entering the season when leaves and yard waste will be stacked up unless the Republic honors their contract. Residents rightfully expect their yard waste to be picked up weekly. Once again, Republic has fallen behind and failed us,” Laplante continued.
The cleanliness of the city is something the mayor takes extremely seriously, said Nestor Castillo, a spokesperson for DePena.
“It is something he is willing to do,” said Castillo of imposing fines against Republic Services. “We are dealing with the issue right now.”
Castillo said DePena has spoken with company representatives about the pickup problems, which Republic Services blamed on staffing issues.
It’s unclear what fines DePena would impose. However, Castillo noted “residents are paying the price” for inadequate service.
JRM, the hauler, was purchased in April by Republic Services of Phoenix, Arizona.
Founded in 1995 by the Motzkin family in Gloucester, Mass., JRM was overseen by James R. Motzkin and James S. Motzkin. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, according to information posted on the website recyclingtoday.com.
A company official could not be reached for comment for this story.
