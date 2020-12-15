LAWRENCE — The transition of mayoral power has officially begun in the city of Lawrence, with Mayor Daniel Rivera letting members of the City Council know he plans to formally resign on Friday, Jan. 8.
Rivera's announcement comes four days after he was approved in a unanimous vote to replace Lauren Liss as president and CEO of MassDevelopment, a state agency that works with banks, businesses and other groups to stimulate job growth and other economic interests across Massachusetts.
During an address to councilors Tuesday during their regularly scheduled remote meeting, Rivera said he plans to work with Council President Kendrys Vasquez, city department heads and others to ensure his early departure goes smoothly.
"The city charter puts a clock on every Lawrence mayor’s administration: Two terms. Sadly, I will not be able to finish out my term," Rivera said in his address that was delivered via Zoom and streamed on the Lawrence City Council Facebook page. "The transition of power will not be felt in any real way by Lawrence residents and businesses. Trash will still be picked up, streets will still be patrolled and schools will be taught the way they are now."
Rivera did not address the sudden interest surrounding the special election that now must take place as a result of his resignation.
According to Lawrence's city charter, a special election must happen within 90 days of his resignation date, with the winner of that election serving as interim mayor to finish out Rivera's term.
Members of the council are able to override the need for a special election by submitting a home rule petition to the legislature, which Gov. Charlie Baker must sign into law. Five councilors must vote for the petition in order for it to be elevated to the Statehouse level, according to the charter.
During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to send a request for that home rule petition to the ordinance committee. Although City Solicitor Raquel Ruano said a public hearing was not required under state law or the city charter, Councilor Pavel Payano motioned to host one on the matter but his motion failed.
Vasquez and Council Vice President Marc Laplante both recused themselves from votes related to the special election and were on mute during the conversation to avoid appearances of conflict of interest.
The ordinance committee will meet to discuss the petition on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with findings to be presented to the full council during a special meeting on Dec. 29.
In what was his final City Council meeting as mayor, Rivera called his time serving as Lawrence's leader "the honor of my life."
"As a Lawrence Kid, I was humbled twice to earn the support of my fellow Lawrencians to lead the work of our city government through good times and bad," he said. "In 2013 I ran for mayor because at that time, the city was embroiled in crisis: A crisis of leadership, a financial crisis, and a crisis of reputation....I could not have fathomed the sizes of the challenges that we would have to confront together along the way, nor the amount of pride and excitement toward the progress and change we could accomplish in our time in office."
In thanking the voters and residents of the city, Rivera often acknowledged how he was able to work with his constituency to, in his words, 'Make Lawrence Better.'
"I love Lawrence and her people and that will not end with my leaving service to the city," he said. "Like I tell the students at graduation: 'We must all keep in our hearts this city on the Merrimack (River) — this city where immigrants come and build a home, we must remember and support it.' We want them to say that because of our stewardship, that we made it better for them."