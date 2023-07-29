LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena is in the Dominican Republic for a two-week vacation that coincides with a National Coconut Festival where the “city of Lawrence” is listed as the special guest.
DePena also made publicized visits Thursday to a nursing home, a center for homeless children and a youth baseball game in the city of Nagua, which is located in the northeastern part of the Dominican Republic.
News reports featured DePena with Junior Peralta, the mayor of Nagua.
Linette Perez, a prominent member of DePena’s political campaign team in Lawrence and a former city council candidate, is included in some of the photos. Perez is a domestic violence worker for the Lawrence Police Department.
In a letter dated July 21, DePena informed City Council President Marc Laplante of “his absence” from the city from July 24 to Aug. 7.
Per the charter, when the mayor is away from the city for more than three days, the city council president becomes the acting mayor.
William Castro, DePena’s chief of staff, said although DePena is on vacation in the Dominican Republic he is still committed to “making connections” in his native country.
“He cares a lot about people and when he sees someone who is in need of something, he’s going to try to help with that,” Castro said.
DePena, with a host of Lawrence officials. visited the Dominican Republic this winter for meetings and events designed to bolster business, economic development and networking.
Castro said this trip is “strictly vacation,” however.
The fourth annual coconut festival in Nagua, “Festi Coco Nagua 2023,” runs from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.
The purpose of the event is to promote and encourage coconut cultivation and highlight the important usefulness of the fruit, according to the event website.
In his remarks, DePena noted that Lawrence is home to many people from Nagua, according to news reports.
In late February, Depena, five city councilors and city workers went to the Dominican Republic for a conference for elected officials from the United States who are of Dominican descent.
The Dominican government paid for hotels and food for the mayor’s staff and city councilors.
DePena, at that time, was honored and photographed with Dominican President Luis Abinader, said they have “agreeably decided to make this conference official every year as the two understand the importance of strengthening the unity between Dominicans,” according to a statement.
DePena later said he wants to make such a conference with his native country a yearly event.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.