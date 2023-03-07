LAWRENCE — Coming off a week in the Dominican Republic, Mayor Brian DePena said he wants to make an economic and unity conference with his native country a yearly event.
DePena, who met, was honored and photographed with Dominican President Luis Abinader, said they have “agreeably decided to make this conference official every year as the two understand the importance of strengthening the unity between Dominicans,” according to a statement.
Five city councilors and numerous city workers joined DePena on his trip to the Dominican Republic last week. The group was in the Caribbean country for a conference for elected officials in the United States who are of Dominican descent.
Despite requests, a conference schedule or itinerary was not provided to The Eagle-Tribune.
Pictures of DePena, city councilors and city workers who attended were posted on social media throughout the week.
DePena initially wanted to have the event in Lawrence. Several months ago, he went the Dominican Republic and invited Abinader and others to attend.
Abinader, however, asked DePena to travel instead.
Abinader said “the initiative fills us with pride, and it will help our communities abroad to unite more around the development of the nation.”
The conference highlighted the importance of community development and exchanges between political and business leaders, according to a press release from DePena’s administration released Sunday night.
In a speech, DePena underscored the strong relationship between Lawrence and the Dominican Republic. He then formally announced an invitation to a separate dinner, to be hosted in Lawrence, to discuss future investments and projects in Lawrence, according to the press release.
DePena paid for his own trip abroad, according to Octavien Spanner, his senior advisor.
Spanner and two other staffers in the mayor’s office submitted requests from the city for their airfare to the Caribbean country.
The Dominican government paid for hotels and food for the mayor’s staff and city councilors.
City councilors who attended the conference were Gregory Delrosario, Stephany Infante, Ana Levy, Celina Reyes and Jeovanny Rodriguez.
The five councilors each filed disclosure forms with the Lawrence city clerk’s office indicating $191 per night stays in hotels and $40 per day in food were being paid for. Spanner, Hoyos and Castillo also filed similar disclosure forms, according to city records.
The conference ran from Feb. 28 to March 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Embajador in Santo Domingo, according to the paperwork.
Spanner submitted a travel and expense request to the city for $2,421 to reimburse him for airfare to the Dominican Republic for himself and Claudia Hoyos, an administrative assistant in DePena’s office.
Castillo also submitted for reimbursement of $906.25 in airfare, according to city records.
The state’s conflict of interest law requires public employees to file public disclosure forms and allows for reimbursement when such travel serves a legitimate public purpose.
