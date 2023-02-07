LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena's chief of staff, Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, was arrested on child pornography charges Monday night by state police.
Martes-Rosario, 48, is charged with two counts of illegal possession of child pornography after troopers executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home, state police said.
The State Police Cyber Crime Unit in December began the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario’s Mount Auburn Street home.
Further investigation connected the IP address to Martes-Rosario, according to state police.
After obtaining the search warrant Monday from Salem District Court, members of the Cyber Crime Unit went to Martes-Rosario’s home at approximately 6:30 p.m. and conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices.
State police said troopers located dozens of images of child pornography on the suspect’s iPad. Troopers also interviewed Martes-Rosario after reading him his Miranda Rights.
Troopers transported Martes-Rosario to the State Police barracks in Andover, where he was booked on two counts of child pornography, state police said.
A bail clerk set bail for Martes-Rosario at $1,050, which he posted, according to authorities.
It is unclear when Martes-Rosario will be arraigned.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A complete report appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
